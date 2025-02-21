Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with teammates Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool earned a valuable point at Aston Villa in midweek, but it could’ve been so much better had Darwin Nunez not missed a late chance to win the game.

The miss must’ve affected the striker as Arne Slot was disappointed with Nunez’s behaviour thereafter.

Darwin Nunez affected by Villa miss

Though it was another point earned in a difficult away fixture, many Liverpool supporters are likely to feel it was two points dropped.

Former Reds striker, Stan Collymore, says Liverpool need to go old school if they want to get themselves over the line in the title race, and winning points away from home should therefore always been seen as a positive.

Whether they win the Premier League or not will be seen over the coming weeks.

One thing is almost certain now according to The Athletic (subscription required), however, and that is that Nunez will be moved on in the summer, with the miss just underscoring his malaise in front of goal.

The front man hasn’t really hit the heights this season, scoring only four goals and providing two assists in 21 English top-flight games (transfermarkt).

Not clear how much Liverpool want for Darwin Nunez

Should Mo Salah also move on this summer, there will meed to be an overhaul of Liverpool’s attacking options, and the starting XI for the Reds next season could therefore look somewhat different.

From Nunez’s own point of view, a change is probably as good as a rest, as he’s clearly lacking the confidence which comes from both playing on a more regular basis and putting the ball in the back of the net.

One thing that isn’t clear at this stage is how much Liverpool will ask for his services, though given that he has a contract that doesn’t expire for three years, he’s unlikely to be cheap.