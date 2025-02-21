Arsenal face possible reunion with controversial figure in Champions League draw

Robin van Persie and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal will face either Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven in the next round of the Champions League, with the draw for the last-16 to be made later today.

If the Gunners do end up facing Feyenoord, then their fans might be interested to know that the controversial Robin van Persie has just landed himself the manager’s job there.

Van Persie is signing in as Feyenoord manager today, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, so it could be that he’s about to have a very eventful first day in the job with an immediate tie against one of his former clubs…

??? Robin van Persie signs in today as new Feyenoord head coach until June 2027. Former Erik ten Hag’s assistant Rene Hake will join his staff too. pic.twitter.com/bKxXSNp7l6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2025

Van Persie notably left Arsenal for rivals Manchester United in the summer of 2012, and the Dutchman has been hated by Gooners ever since.

It could be, of course, that Arsenal get PSV instead, but the arrival of RVP back at Feyenoord has just added that extra element of intrigue to today’s draw.

Arsenal fans would love to knock Robin van Persie out of the Champions League

Van Persie was a great player for Arsenal and a real fan-favourite for many years as he went on to score 132 goals for the north London club.

However, there was no way the fanbase at the Emirates Stadium were ever going to forgive him for going to a major rival like Man Utd.

Van Persie ended up winning the Premier League title in his first season at Old Trafford, and he remains a hero with Red Devils supporters for the tremendous impact he made in a relatively short period of time.

RVP would surely get a pretty hostile reception if he came back to take on Arsenal with Feyenoord, with his old teammate Mikel Arteta sure to be eager to knock him out of the Champions League.

Let’s see if we end up getting this reunion with the draw later today!