Fee agreed: Arsenal already have signing wrapped up for July 1st

Arsenal have reportedly already for a deal for the summer transfer window in place.

The Gunners have seemingly moved fast to snap up exciting young Scottish talent Callan Hamill, with a fee agreed and a deal set to go through on July 1st.

That’s according to a report from the Athletic, who state that Hamill has already also had some opportunities to train with Arsenal.

It seems the 15-year-old, who can move to England once he turns 16, also had offers from Celtic and Rangers, but it seems he’s landed himself an exciting move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs instead.

Arsenal have a proud history of promoting and developing young players, so this could end up being a good move for Hamill, who looks to have a bright future in the game.

Who is Arsenal’s next wonderkid Callan Hamill?

Hamill has come through the St Johnstone academy, and has also represented Scotland at Under-16 level.

The talented and versatile youngster has shown big promise as either a defender or defensive midfielder, so it will be interesting to see what ends up being his best position in the long term.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited to see Hamill arriving at the Emirates Stadium, even if he’s probably not going to be competing for a first-team place straight away.

Mikel Arteta has, in fairness, shown he’s ready to throw young players in if he thinks they’re ready, with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly making major strides this season.

Hamill may well have looked at them and backed himself to make a similar impact in the near future, if all goes to plan for him.

The Athletic’s report also notes that we might see more deals like this as Premier League clubs have increasingly looked to sign players from Scotland since rule changes brought in after Brexit.