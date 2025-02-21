(Photos by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans will understandably be left scratching their heads at Antony’s sudden renaissance in the Spanish top-flight.

The on-loan Red Devil has been in scintillating form since making a temporary switch to Real Betis for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Three goals and one assist have been plundered across five games (in all competitions) – at a remarkable rate of one every 91.75 minutes.

To put that into context, Antony’s goal contribution rate at Old Trafford currently sits at an obscenely higher figure on one every 319.7 minutes (across 5,435 minutes total).

As such, you could understand why the eyes of recruitment teams might be turning toward Andalusia.

Do Bayern want to sign Antony from Manchester United?

Despite enjoying prior links to the Bundesliga giants, Christian Falk dismissed any suggestion that Bayern Munich are taking a serious look at Antony ahead of the summer transfer window.

“It’s not true that Bayern want to sign Antony,” the Bayern insider told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“FC Bayern already had the chance to sign the player once. But those responsible were not one hundred per cent convinced.

“That’s still the case today. Moreover, like [Phil] Foden, he would currently be too expensive.”

The Bavarians are understood to be comparatively far more keen on the likes of Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) and Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea).

One thing that seems for certain – Vincent Kompany’s outfit will likely be in need of attacking reinforcements. Especially given the fact they’re currently exploring a player exodus in the next window that may see the likes of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry thrown on the transfer bonfire.

Does Antony have a future in Manchester?

There’ll be no question in Ruben Amorim’s mind that Antony would be welcomed back with open arms if there was any possibility of him carrying his La Liga form back into the Premier League.

Unfortunately, such an eventuality appears highly unlikely based on the significant pool of 96 appearances for the Red Devils.

In which case, at least the 24-year-old is doing a great job of putting himself in the shop window and boosting his sale value ahead of the summer market.

Certainly, Antony’s agent has already confirmed that there’s no buy option included in the loan that took him to Real Betis. So Man United fans will have to wait for a decision either way after his return in July.

