Champions League last 16 draw in full as Arsenal, Liverpool & Aston Villa learn their fates

Champions League trophy (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League has been made, with Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa learning who they’ll be up against in the next round.

Liverpool finished top of the table after the new-look league phase of the tournament, and will be among the favourites to go all the way in the competition after their superb form this season.

The Reds have been handed Paris Saint-Germain as their next opponent as we enter the knockout stages, and it’s a tie that’s sure to be a real test of their credentials.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been drawn against PSV and will probably be pretty happy with that draw, even if the Eredivisie giants will clearly be no pushovers. It also means they avoid a reunion with Robin van Persie’s Feyenoord.

Aston Villa’s Champions League journey also continues as they face Club Brugge, and it will be intriguing to see how much further they can progress in this competition.

Here’s the Champions League last 16 draw in full…

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

Inter Milan vs Feyenoord

PSG vs Liverpool

Barcelona vs Benfica

Liverpool, Arsenal & Aston Villa draws revealed, but will we see a Premier League club win the Champions League?

It’s been a very different Champions League this season thanks to the new format of the competition, but it will start to feel a lot more familiar now that we’re into the knockout phase.

Liverpool and Arsenal performed well early in the tournament, picking up some impressive wins between them, with Arne Slot’s side beating the likes of Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, while Arsenal showed their credentials with wins over PSG and a 5-1 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon away from home.

It’s fair to say these two look as strong as any of the other usual big favourites you’d expect to be in contention for the trophy, but Real Madrid are starting to improve as the season goes on, having dispatched Manchester City in dominant fashion during the playoffs.

Real’s reward is a draw against Atletico Madrid and it’s hard to see them as anything but clear favourites even against such tough opponents, with Kylian Mbappe looking close to unplayable right now.