A composite image of Hansi Flick and Enzo Maresca. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images and Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Chelsea have gone off the boil somewhat this season, but still want to be in the conversation when Barcelona try to land Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

It would appear that a clear out of Rossoneri first-team players is on the cards with Gazzetta dello Sport (subscription required) suggesting that Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Malick Thiaw and Samu Chukwueze could also be put up for sale in the summer.

Rafael Leao set to be made available for sale

Failure to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages is a huge blow for the Italian giants who are currently 15 points adrift of top spot in the Serie A table too.

Though they’re only five points behind Juventus, who are in the final Champions League qualifying spot at present, it will still likely be an uphill struggle to haul themselves back into UCL contention.

Arsenal have previously contacted Rafa Leao’s representatives, and it was only a few months ago that Barcelona were told Leao was 100% not leaving Milan.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

That stance would appear to have since changed, given how things have gone since Sergio Conceicao took over the managerial reins at San Siro.

Chelsea could be up against it in Rafael Leao chase

The Gazzetta report details that both Barca and Chelsea have a long-term interest in Leao, and once it is confirmed that he’ll be placed on the transfer list this summer, it’s expected that both clubs will set about making a bid that’s acceptable to Milan.

Arguably, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha already in situ, Barcelona’s need for the winger is less acute than Chelsea’s.

However, if Hansi Flick wants to put together a squad capable of challenging for all of the major honours, and it’s within budget to bring the player to Barca, Chelsea will have a major fight on their hands to land him.