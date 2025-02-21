Rafael Leao of AC Milan is liked by Chelsea (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Chelsea are expected to be in the market for a new winger this summer amid their attacking frailties – and one of their targets has seen his price tag lowered.

The Blues have been long-time admirers of Rafael Leao, with the Portuguese star repeatedly linked to the club – even before Chelsea’s new owners took over.

Chelsea’s current wingers have all struggled this season for various reasons, with Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, and Noni Madueke having all faced criticism for their efforts this season. The attackers have endured injuries and poor form as the season has gone on.

Despite signing him permanently this summer, Chelsea are reportedly still looking to strengthen the left-wing – especially with Mykhailo Mudryk out with a provisional ban and his future unclear.

But despite their historic admiration, Chelsea opted against triggering his release clause back in 2022 – and now Milan believe that it could be time for him to depart the San Siro.

AC Milan now name price for Chelsea target Rafael Leao

Now, Milan’s stance seems to have changed, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants aren’t convinced Leao has progressed as expected in recent years and could be willing to let him go for around £66 million, which is far less than his initial release clause.

Chelsea have remained keen on Leao, even as other names like Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens have surfaced as potential targets.

It’s thought that Joao Felix is wanted by Milan on a permanent deal after his loan spell, but meeting Chelsea’s asking price could be a challenge.