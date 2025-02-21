Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on during his warm up prior to the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The pressure is on Cole Palmer and his Chelsea team-mates to deliver Champions League qualification this season, though it could be a tall order.

Their form has dipped over the past few games and, as such, the Blues currently find themselves in sixth place, in amongst a clutch of clubs that could make a push for that vital fourth place finish.

Can Cole Palmer help revitalise Chelsea’s UCL challenge?

Enzo Maresca is already at the mercy of Chelsea’s owners, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to fans of the West London club if the Italian was dispensed with at the end of the current campaign.

Not too long ago, Cole Palmer was linked with a move to Real Madrid, and if Chelsea were unable to get themselves back into the premier European competition, it would surely give Palmer and his colleagues some food for thought.

Even if the 22-year-old did hint at wanting to leave the club for that reason, it’s highly unlikely to happen given that, according to Mail Sport + (subscription required), he doesn’t have a release clause in his contract.

Cole Palmer doesn’t have a release clause in his Chelsea contract

His contract doesn’t expire for another eight years (transfermarkt), so the signing of such a long-term deal is beginning to look like a mistake if Chelsea can’t rescue their season.

A player of Palmer’s ability has to be playing in the best competitions, and with the greatest of respect to both the Europa League and Conference League, they are not at the level which the England international should be aiming for.

It’s a vital few months for the Blues for any number of reasons, and the summer will shed some light on what happens next at Stamford Bridge.