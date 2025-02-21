(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are already preparing for the summer transfer window, with Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju emerging as a prime target to bolster their attacking arsenal.

As the Eagles look to regroup after a demanding Premier League campaign, securing young and promising talent has become a clear priority. Preparing for the future is essential, and Franculino’s name has surfaced as a promising addition.

Crystal Palace closely monitoring Franculino Dju ahead of a potential summer move

According to Danish outlet Bold, Crystal Palace have been closely following the 20-year-old’s rise, recently dispatching scouts to monitor his performances in the Danish Superliga.

The Guinea-Bissau international, who made the switch from Benfica’s youth academy to Midtjylland in 2023, wasted no time making his mark. In just his second outing for the club, Franculino announced himself with a remarkable hat-trick during a 5-1 triumph over Omonia in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Since that breakout performance, the young forward has continued to shine, showcasing an impressive mix of technical ability, blistering pace, and a clinical eye for goal. Throughout the ongoing season, Franculino has made 26 appearances across all competitions, contributing 10 goals and five assists, taking his overall club tally to 27 goals and 11 assists in 59 games across all competitions.

Franculino’s rise has not gone unnoticed, with several other clubs are also reportedly keeping tabs on his progress. Among them is Leicester City, who have also joined the chase, adding another layer of competition for his signature.

Midtjylland, fully aware of the increasing interest, are expected to seek a significant profit if they opt to sell this summer. With Franculino’s contract running until 2029, any club hoping to secure him will need to present an enticing offer.

Palace planning ahead for the summer transfer window

For Crystal Palace, bringing in a player of Franculino’s calibre could be a vital move toward revitalizing their attack.

Oliver Glasner’s side is clearly planning ahead, and securing a rising star like Franculino might just provide the firepower they need to aim higher in the Premier League next season.

They are also reportedly targeting Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham’s brother Jobe Bellingham, but face competition from Tottenham for his signature.