“Grade 2 ligament injury” – Doctor shares worrying Tottenham injury update

(Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Injury expert Dr. Rajpal Brar has provided a concerning update on Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Solanke, one of Tottenham’s marquee summer signings, arrived from Bournemouth in a £65 million deal. Since joining, he has contributed significantly, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

However, his season has been disrupted by a knee injury sustained during Spurs’ 3-2 defeat against Everton in January. The injury has already forced him to miss 11 games, and his return date has now been pushed back further.

Injury expert shares worrying update on Dominic Solanke

Initial reports suggested that Solanke would be back in action by mid-February, but Dr. Rajpal Brar has now indicated that his recovery is taking longer than expected, delaying his return until March.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he said:

“Based on the mechanism of the injury, knee twisting per Ange, this sounds like either a Grade 2 ligament injury or a meniscus injury.

“Initially, it sounded like would’ve been back in training by mid-February but he’s now set to be out longer than expected initially and does not seem likely to return until March.

“He’s not going to need surgery but it’s just the nature of these injuries.“

With attacking options already depleted due to injuries to Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner, Solanke’s injury forced Tottenham to enter the January transfer market in search of reinforcements.

Spurs initially pursued PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani, with chairman Daniel Levy flying to France to negotiate a loan deal. However, the forward rejected a move to North London in favor of joining Juventus.

They also attempted to sign Santiago Gimenez, but he had already given his word to AC Milan.

A move for Bayern Munich’s young striker Mathys Tel was also initially rejected, but manager Ange Postecoglou managed to convince the player, securing his services on loan close to the transfer deadline.

Tottenham will now be hoping that Solanke’s recovery progresses smoothly so he can return and bolster their attacking options as they push for a strong finish to the season.