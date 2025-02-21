New: Arsenal transfer target’s situation has changed, new €40m tag seen as “fair” by Gunners

Mikel Arteta on the touchline for Arsenal (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost as Juventus would now be prepared to sell Dusan Vlahovic for just €40million this summer, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Gunners are understood to be big admirers of Vlahovic, who is firmly on their list of potential targets for the summer, alongside some more ambitious names like Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Vlahovic’s availability makes him a tempting option for Arsenal, with sources informing CaughtOffside that the north London giants could now land him on the cheap as Juventus’ preference is to build around loan signing Randal Kolo Muani, who could join permanently.

Although Vlahovic has done reasonably well for Juve, he’s not been quite as impressive in Turin as he was at his former club Fiorentina.

Arsenal’s interest in the Serbia international dates back to then, and he’s someone they’d be open to exploring again, especially as his €40m price tag has been described as “fair” by sources.

Arsenal have long list of striker transfer targets

Arsenal’s need for a major investment up front is clear, with the Gunners notably bidding for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in January, while numerous other options are being kept in mind for the summer.

As reported earlier today, Moise Kean is another Arsenal target who could be one to watch, depending on how things go with other names on their list.

Isak is likely to be seen as the dream target, but AFC remain open to others like Vlahovic as well, with the club unlikely to be able to spend a fortune unless they sell players.

The long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus now means he can’t be sold in the summer, which could be an issue, while it’s also not clear who else could be used to raise funds as big names like Thomas Partey and Jorginho are about to be out of contract, so would leave for free.

If Arsenal do end up with someone like Vlahovic, it will be interesting to see if Arteta can revive his career at the Emirates Stadium.