Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been warned that he could risk the sack at Stamford Bridge unless he improves results as soon as possible.

The Blues had been making fine progress under Maresca earlier this season, but recent results and performances have been a lot worse.

Chelsea’s current owners have shown they’re not afraid of chopping and changing managers and players, so that could mean Maresca will soon be under real pressure if he can’t get the team back on track.

That’s according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, who believes Maresca has a real concern in defence at the moment.

Chelsea lost the experienced Thiago Silva at the end of last season, and they’ve had numerous other issues in that position.

Trevoh Chalobah recently had to be recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace, while Wesley Fofana has had injury problems and others like Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile have mostly been underwhelming.

Enzo Maresca warned about his Chelsea future

Brown believes Maresca needs to stop Chelsea conceding so many goals or it’s going to put him under real scrutiny very soon.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “The biggest problem at Chelsea is the lack of stability in the side.

“They’ve got some good assets, but at the back the solidity just isn’t there, and then that spreads throughout the team and the performances.

“All of a sudden, they look shaky and stop taking so many risks and you wonder why.

“But it shows, to me, defenders are worth their weight in gold.

“Until they get back to defending solidly, they won’t get the best out of players like Cole Palmer because every time something doesn’t come off, they look behind them and they’re in trouble.

“That doesn’t bode well for anybody and it saps the confidence from these players.

“I don’t see that steel in Chelsea, and it’s something the manager absolutely has to address.

“If you can’t stop opposition teams from scoring, you’re going to keep losing games.

“And when you keep losing games, then the pressure starts to build on the manager.

“They’re in a terrible run of form at the moment, and they’ll need to turn things around within the next few weeks or you can see the board making a decision.“

Villa got a point off Liverpool in their last game, so have shown they’ll be no pushovers, and that could make life very difficult for the Blues.