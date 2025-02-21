Man United are big admirers of Bayern Munich's youngster, Aleksandar Pavlovic (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are exploring a potential swap deal involving Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic and Marcus Rashford, CaughtOffside has been told.

The Red Devils’ recruitment team believes that the young midfielder would help solidify the centre of the park in Ruben Amorim’s system. However, PSR restrictions mean there is a limited budget available for the summer window.

Rashford is one of the club’s top earners and is currently on loan at Aston Villa. However, there is uncertainty surrounding whether the Midlands club will activate the £40 million clause in his deal to make his stay permanent, with the side battling their own financial issues.

Rashford has hit the ground running at Villa, making an immediate impact since his loan move from Man United. The 27-year-old has looked sharp and dangerous in his first two appearances under Unai Emery.

His departure from Old Trafford in January followed months of speculation, with several top European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Barcelona, keen on signing him.

Aleksandar wanted by Man United recruitment for summer transfer

Pavlovic made his return from a collarbone injury that sidelined him earlier in the season back in December. Man United are believed to view the young midfielder as a key figure they could build their squad around in the coming years. #

However, they are also well aware that prying him away from Bayern won’t come cheap, as the German giants are expected to demand a significant transfer fee. Even with the offer of Rashford, Man United know they will have to pay a supplementary fee.