Personal terms agreed: Newcastle United have pact in place to sign 22-year-old

Fabrizio Romano and Eddie Howe
Fabrizio Romano and Eddie Howe (Photo via YouTube, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United reportedly have an agreement in place with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The talented 22-year-old shot-stopper has a pact with Newcastle after emerging as their top target for some time, though a deal is not fully done yet.

See below for the latest details from Fabrizio Romano, who has posted on X today about Newcastle’s pursuit of Trafford, which could be concluded in the summer transfer window if the Magpies follow through with the deal they already have with the player…

Trafford has impressed during his time with Burnley and it seems inevitable that he’ll be back in the Premier League at some point in the near future.

The former Manchester City youngster played in the top flight with Burnley last season, though he couldn’t quite do enough to keep the club from getting relegated.

James Trafford could be a fine signing for Newcastle

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in action
Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in action (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga as Trafford looks like he has it in him to be a fine signing for Newcastle.

NUFC already have a few decent ‘keepers on their books, but Trafford looks like he’d surely be an upgrade, and a quality long-term option for the club.

The England Under-21 international also looks like he has it in him to challenge for the England no.1 shirt before too long, so Newcastle would do well to have that kind of player on their books.

Eddie Howe continues to do an impressive job with Newcastle and signings of top young players like this will only help his ambitious project at St James’ Park to go even further.

