Jamie Carragher makes HUGE title race prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola, Jamie Carragher, Arne Slot, Mikel Arteta, and the Premier League trophy (Photo by Clive Brunskill, Dan Mullan, Shaun Botterill, Peter Powell, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes this weekend’s big game at the Etihad Stadium could basically end up being the title decider in this season’s Premier League.

Even if Manchester City themselves are not in the title race, it would be quite a statement for Liverpool to pick up a win away to the reigning champions.

Carragher has pointed to the fact that Liverpool and Arsenal both failed to win away to City in recent close title races, so it could be the big test required for teams to really show their credentials.

Liverpool have had a bit of a wobble recently, drawing against both Everton and Aston Villa, and that puts added pressure on them as they prepare for this weekend’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Jamie Carragher talks up this weekend’s big game in the title race

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher made it clear just how important he thinks this weekend’s big game is.

“Beat Manchester City at the Etihad and win the title. It sounds more straightforward than it is, and no one will be making such a wildly premature declaration if Arne Slot is celebrating an away win on Sunday night, but history informs us that victory in this fixture can be the difference between being champions and runners-up,” Carragher wrote.

“Jurgen Klopp would have won two more titles with victories at the Etihad in 2019 and 2022. Mikel Arteta would have been marking the end of Arsenal’s 20-year wait to add to Arsene Wenger’s Premier League triumphs with an away win last season.

“The margins were small as two coaches with different philosophies tried to navigate their way to a statement victory. Overcoming City on their own turf proved a step too far in those head-to-heads.”

Arsenal will certainly have an eye on how this game goes, as they’ll be sensing a major opportunity to close the gap on LFC.

Few would have seen this coming just a couple of weeks ago when it looked like this year’s title race was all but over, with Arne Slot’s side emerging as the major favourites before entering into this mini-blip.

