Leeds United’s dramatic 2-1 win over Sunderland at Elland Road was a key moment in their Championship journey, reinforcing their pursuit of automatic promotion.

The Whites displayed remarkable resilience, coming from behind to clinch victory, with Pascal Struijk delivering a stunning 95th-minute winner that ignited wild celebrations among the home crowd.

The exhilarating comeback saw emotions run high, with Leeds duo Ilia Gruev and Wilfried Gnonto enthusiastically celebrating near the Sunderland away fans.

Footage captured the pair energetically jumping in front of the visiting supporters, sparking a heated response. Stewards were quick to intervene, restraining an enraged Sunderland fan to prevent further escalation.

Hackett: Leeds United duo unlikely to face any disciplinary action

Despite the intensity of the moment, former Football League official Keith Hackett has suggested that Gruev and Gnonto are unlikely to face any disciplinary action from the FA for their reactions.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Hackett explained that the distance between the players and the away supporters, combined with the lack of direct provocation or physical confrontation, should be enough to spare them from any sanctions.

He said: “The distance from the touchline I believe will save these two players from a sanction.”

Hackett also thought Joe Rodon was lucky not to have been sent off during the game after he pushed his opponent before coming into a head-to-head contact with another Sunderland player.

This hard-fought victory not only underscored Leeds’ title credentials but also highlighted the team’s balance of defensive solidity and attacking flair.

Guided by the strategic brilliance of Daniel Farke, Leeds have maintained an unbeaten league record since November, demonstrating tactical discipline, team spirit, and a relentless drive toward success.

With crucial matches looming, the Whites remain laser-focused on holding their position at the top of the table and securing their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

They have one eyes set on next season, with reports suggesting they have already began working on bolstering their squad for next season. Among the targets is Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor who is having a fantastic individual season.

If their current momentum persists, Elland Road could once again become a fortress hosting top-flight football next season, as Leeds United continues their determined march towards promotion.