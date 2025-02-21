£60m price set for Liverpool star after they previously turned down £70m

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly looking likely to try selling Darwin Nunez this summer, with the Saudi Pro League perhaps his most likely destination.

The Uruguay international has largely flopped at Anfield, showing some moments of promise but not really being consistent enough with his finishing.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

According to TBR Football, Nunez now looks likely to be available for £60m this summer, which will likely mean only Saudi clubs can afford him.

This, however, would represent less than they could have made from selling Nunez if they’d let him go earlier.

According to a report from Anfield Watch earlier this season, Liverpool rejected £70m for Nunez, holding out for more like £75m at that time.

Darwin Nunez transfer out of Liverpool now looks inevitable

Perhaps LFC made the right call keeping Nunez when they did, but he’s not really justified that with his performances since then.

The 25-year-old missed a huge chance to win the game against Aston Villa earlier this week, with Arne Slot’s side instead having to settle for a 2-2 draw in what could end up being a costly result in the Premier League title race.

Slot spoke publicly about Nunez after the game, admitting he was disappointed with how Nunez reacted to the miss.

Even if Nunez can be forgiven for not putting every single chance away, it seems Slot wasn’t happy with how much the player let it affect his confidence for the rest of the game.

It now surely makes sense for Liverpool to make a change up front this summer, with Nunez simply not doing enough since his big move from Benfica a few years ago.

Even if the Reds missed out on a bigger fee before, they’d probably still do quite well to bank as much as £60m for the struggling South American forward.