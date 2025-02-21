Liverpool could be forced to sign a new forward - (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s a very real possibility that Liverpool could miss out on the signing of Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The Belgian international is understood to be a subject of great interest to the recruitment teams at Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United.

The Magpies were thought to be ready to sanction a move for the PSV attacker in the January transfer window, though found that the finances simply wouldn’t add up to enable this.

Bakayoko has since enjoyed a relatively productive campaign in the Eredivisie, registering 13 goal contributions (10 goals, three assists) in 33 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool need to put the groundwork in for Johan Bakayoko

BVB and Newcastle seem to remain the biggest players in this particular transfer story.

The winter sale of Donyell Malen to Aston Villa also means that the Bundesliga giants will surely double down in their efforts to bolster the right flank in the next window.

“True: Dortmund will face competition from Newcastle for Johan Bakayoko,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“The BVB bosses have focused on Bakayoko several times in the past. Since the sale of Donyell Malen, they have been looking for a replacement in this position.

“There is also the threat of Jamie Gittens and Karim Adeyemi being sold in the summer – which would also provide fresh money.”

Time, it seems, is running out for Liverpool to evolve their own interest and establish a foothold ahead of the end of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool need to address their Mo Salah problem

One can’t help but nod to the elephant in the room with regard to Mo Salah’s ongoing unresolved contract saga.

It’s a pretty significant “elephant” given the Egyptian is currently on 49 goal contributions for the campaign.

Whilst Bakayoko’s numbers don’t hold a candle to his Liverpool counterpart, there’s hardly a surplus of quality left-footed, right-sided wingers in football at the moment.

The Merseysiders would also, one expects, be tempted to bank on the 21-year-old’s clear potential whilst pushing the burden of goals down the line.

Given the increasingly clear need to upgrade on Darwin Nunez this summer (and address Diogo Jota’s repeated injury struggles), signing a comparatively more experienced goal-getter may do the trick.

