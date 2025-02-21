Barcelona have growing interest in transfer deal that could benefit Manchester United

A Manchester United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo via Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Barcelona reportedly have a growing interest in the potential transfer of Marseille forward and former Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood.

The Catalan giants have supposedly been impressed by Greenwood’s performances in Ligue 1 this season as he looks to rebuild his career after a difficult end to his time at Old Trafford.

That’s according to a report from Give Me Sport, who also name other big clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for the 23-year-old.

It’s suggested that Barca’s interest is the strongest for the moment, and the report also notes that Man Utd would be set to receive as much as 50% of any future transfer fee for Greenwood.

The former England international does not look likely to return to United or to any other Premier League club any time soon, according to Give Me Sport, so it will be interesting to see if he can continue to rebuild his career abroad.

Mason Greenwood to get another chance at a big club?

Greenwood was notably arrested in January 2022 and subsequently suspended by United, and ended up never playing for the club again.

The extremely serious nature of the allegations against him surely make it very difficult for MUFC to ever re-sign the player, but he’s bounced back well in the last couple of years.

Greenwood went out on loan to La Liga side Getafe last season, and then moved to Marseille for this campaign.

It’s clear that Greenwood still has plenty of talent, and that could still benefit United financially, even if they’ll no doubt be disappointed that they can’t enjoy his footballing performances anymore.

Give Me Sport claim that United are keeping tabs on developments as Greenwood now looks to be creeping higher up on Hansi Flick’s list of transfer targets at Barcelona.