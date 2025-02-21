“I love that” – Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal star who’s even better than he expected

Mikel Arteta and Ethan Nwaneri (Photo via Hayters, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has singled out exciting wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri for praise ahead of the Gunners’ next game against West Ham.

Nwaneri has been a revelation for Arsenal this season, playing more first-team football than many will likely have expected considering he’s still only 17 years old.

Nwaneri has now managed seven goals and one assist in 24 appearances for Arteta’s side this season, and the Spanish tactician spoke glowingly about him ahead of the West Ham game.

Having been so impressive in the 2-0 win away to Leicester City last weekend, one imagines Nwaneri will surely be starting for Arsenal again at the Emirates Stadium for the visit of West Ham.

Injuries to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have likely meant that Nwaneri’s rise into the starting XI has had to be sped up, but Arteta is really pleased with how the teenager has taken the opportunity to show how good he is.

Mikel Arteta surprised by Ethan Nwaneri’s rapid progress

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Hammers game, Arteta that Nwaneri’s progress had been “probably much faster than we expected.”

He added: “What is surprising is his confidence and his decision-making, especially in ball possession.

“And the risks that he takes, and how careful he is about what is the situation. I love that in a player, and now he needs to do it consistently every three days.

“A player with that talent, we want him very far from that thinking mode – let him express himself, put him in that environment where he can exploit his qualities as often as he can, surrounded by players that fit his qualities.

“There are certain duties in a collective sport that you have to be able to do … but then you’ve got to have the freedom to express your creativity.”

Both Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have been superb for Arsenal this season, with our columnist Charles Watts stating that they’re probably already worth £100m combined.