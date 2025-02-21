Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta refused to rule out using Mikel Merino once again as a centre-forward following the Spaniard’s heroics last weekend against Leicester City.
“He is a massive prospect” the Spaniard replied. “He can attack and arrive in the box. How he can execute with many parts of his body. He is very experienced and very intelligent so if someone can adapt to another position, it’s him.”
What did David Raya say about Mikel Merino playing as a striker?
It comes after Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya spoke about his compatriot’s new position, saying that he had not seen him deployed there in training.
‘I think they had a chat [in training] because we always do a walk on matchdays,’ the Spaniard recalled. And then he was speaking to Moli [assistant coach Miguel Molina] saying, ‘what would you think about playing as a striker because we might need you there?’
“So he didn’t train as a striker once. He just came on and then because he’s so intelligent and he reads the game very well, he gets into that position. He reads the game very, very well. Obviously, I know him from playing with the national team. He scored a very similar goal in the Euros against Germany and that was when he was playing as an 8.
“But those types of balls for him is his bread and butter. He’s so good in the air. He reaches the ball very, very well and then it’s just a fantastic header.”