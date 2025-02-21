“Very intelligent” – Mikel Arteta opens up on using Mikel Merino as Arsenal striker

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Mikel Merino of Arsenal celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Arsenal FC
Mikel Merino of Arsenal netted a double last weekend (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta refused to rule out using Mikel Merino once again as a centre-forward following the Spaniard’s heroics last weekend against Leicester City. 

Injuries to several key attacking players have left the Spaniard struggling for options in the final third – with Raheem Sterling, Ethan Nwaneri, and Leandro Trossard the only forwards available at the moment.

All three started in Arsenal’s away match against the Foxes last Saturday but were unable to pose a significant attacking threat for the team for 70 minutes.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

Looking for a spark, Arteta made a change- he opted to bring on Merino for Sterling in the second half to lead the attack for the final 20 minutes.

And the substitution turned out to be a stroke of genius, as the Spanish midfielder netted twice to secure a crucial 2-0 victory for the Gunners.

With Arsenal set to host West Ham United on Saturday, they have the chance to close the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to just five points. However, with none of their injured attackers returning yet, Arteta faces the same challenge in attack.

Ahead of the game, Arteta was asked whether he would consider using Merino upfront again.

“He is a massive prospect” the Spaniard replied. “He can attack and arrive in the box. How he can execute with many parts of his body. He is very experienced and very intelligent so if someone can adapt to another position, it’s him.”

What did David Raya say about Mikel Merino playing as a striker?

Arsenal want Oliwier Zych as back-up to David Raya
David Raya said it was not planned in training (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

It comes after Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya spoke about his compatriot’s new position, saying that he had not seen him deployed there in training.

‘I think they had a chat [in training] because we always do a walk on matchdays,’ the Spaniard recalled. And then he was speaking to Moli [assistant coach Miguel Molina] saying, ‘what would you think about playing as a striker because we might need you there?’

“So he didn’t train as a striker once. He just came on and then because he’s so intelligent and he reads the game very well, he gets into that position. He reads the game very, very well. Obviously, I know him from playing with the national team. He scored a very similar goal in the Euros against Germany and that was when he was playing as an 8.

“But those types of balls for him is his bread and butter. He’s so good in the air. He reaches the ball very, very well and then it’s just a fantastic header.”

More Stories David Raya Ethan Nwaneri Leandro Trossard Mikel Merino Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *