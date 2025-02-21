Injuries to several key attacking players have left the Spaniard struggling for options in the final third – with Raheem Sterling, Ethan Nwaneri, and Leandro Trossard the only forwards available at the moment.

All three started in Arsenal’s away match against the Foxes last Saturday but were unable to pose a significant attacking threat for the team for 70 minutes.

Looking for a spark, Arteta made a change- he opted to bring on Merino for Sterling in the second half to lead the attack for the final 20 minutes.

And the substitution turned out to be a stroke of genius, as the Spanish midfielder netted twice to secure a crucial 2-0 victory for the Gunners.

With Arsenal set to host West Ham United on Saturday, they have the chance to close the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to just five points. However, with none of their injured attackers returning yet, Arteta faces the same challenge in attack.

Ahead of the game, Arteta was asked whether he would consider using Merino upfront again.