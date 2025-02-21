Moise Kean and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs interested in a potential summer transfer window swoop for in-form Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners are keen on the Italy international, who will have a €52m release clause in his contract this summer.

Along with Arsenal, Kean also has admirers in Tottenham and Aston Villa, while the player himself is also understood to be tempted by the chance to play in the Premier League again.

Kean previously had a spell with Everton earlier in his career, but it’s fair to say it didn’t really work out for him there.

The 24-year-old looks back to his best this season, however, scoring 19 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Fiorentina.

Moise Kean transfer could be smart business by Premier League clubs

Even if Kean has had a bit of an up-and-down career, he might now be entering his peak years, so this could be the best time to make a move for him.

Having previously been something of a wonderkid who failed to live up to expectations at Juventus, Kean is now showing what he’s capable of with La Viola, and he’s surely worth another chance in the Premier League.

Arsenal have obvious issues up front at the moment, and though most of the club’s fans will be desperate to see an Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko-esque signing join this summer, someone like Kean might be more realistic and affordable.

Spurs, meanwhile, never truly replaced Harry Kane, so might do well to strengthen at centre-forward again this summer after a mixed debut campaign from Dominic Solanke in north London.

Villa could probably also do with more depth in attack after selling Jhon Duran to Al Nassr in January, leaving them a little overly reliant on Ollie Watkins in that position.