Roma players celebrate (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a surprise potential transfer move for Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Argentina international on numerous occasions down the years, though a move for him at this stage of his career wouldn’t necessarily make that much sense.

Dybala is not getting any younger, but he remains in fine form for Roma and Fichajes claim he’s worked his way onto Man Utd’s radar.

The 31-year-old might not be every fan’s ideal signing right now, but he could perhaps be a low-cost option to do a job for United, even if only for the relatively short-term.

Paulo Dybala transfer – is it worth the risk for Manchester United?

United probably can’t afford to be too picky with their transfer targets right now, so Dybala might make sense as someone to help them out through this transitional period.

The South American star hasn’t lost the ability that made him one of the most exciting attacking players in the world at his peak, so he could surely do a job as a squad player at Old Trafford.

We’ve seen ageing stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani do well at MUFC in recent times, and perhaps there’s room for Dybala to do something similar.

It will be interesting to see how this saga materialises, but if, as expected, United end up offloading the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony permanently, this is the kind of deal that could make sense for the club.

Dybala has eight goals and three assists in all competitions for Roma so far this season.