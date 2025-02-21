Joan Garcia continues to be linked with Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is far from over and a fresh move could be made at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Gunners made a €20m bid for the 23-year-old last summer, but Espanyol turned it down, holding out for a fee closer to his €25m release clause. But that clause was raised to €30m in the final 15 days of the transfer window – and the Gunners ultimately decided not to meet it.

Espanyol’s sporting director, Fran Garagarza, recently confirmed that Arsenal made a late approach for García last summer but were unsuccessful due to the timing and the club’s inability to find a replacement.

Garagarza also hinted that an early bid in the upcoming transfer window could change things, suggesting Espanyol would be open to negotiations if the right offer comes in during the forthcoming summer transfer window. It comes after reports that the Premier League club held talks with Espanyol earlier this year.

Arsenal continue to monitor Joan Garcia of Espanyol ahead of summer window

Now, fresh reports from Estadio Deportivo, as transcribed by SportsWitness, indicate that Arsenal remain keen on securing Garcia’s services and will make another attempt at the end of the season. It’s thought that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sees him as a long-term option and eventual replacement for current number one David Raya.

Reports from Spain suggest that the north London club are expected to step up their efforts in the coming months for the young shot-stopper.

Garcia himself has now addressed his future, speaking to Tiempo de Espanyol. While he insists his focus remains on the present, he didn’t rule out a move to the Emirates at the end of the season.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about that [future], but you never know. If it happens, let it happen in the best way,” he said.

“If in the end it turns out that I have to leave, how can I not say goodbye well? Espanyol are the club that has given me everything. If I go through the back door, it wouldn’t go well.”