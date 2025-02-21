West Ham United and Leicester City are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Club Brugge’s Chemsdine Talbi, according to reports.

The 19-year-old winger, born in Belgium to a Moroccan father and a Belgian mother, is catching the attention of top clubs following an impressive season.

Talbi, a product of Club Brugge’s academy, made his first-team debut in 2023 and has featured regularly this season. With seven goals and four assists from 32 games in all competitions, he’s become a real gem in the Belgian league.

Both West Ham and Leicester, along with Serie A’s Napoli, have expressed interest in securing his signature. Africa Foot reports that Club Brugge has already received an official bid from the south Italy club, while West Ham and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have made informal offers.

Details about these offers or Talbi’s future plans remain unclear, but the youngster’s performances have clearly made an impact – with his latest coming against Atalanta in the Champions League where he netted a brace against the Serie A outfit to send them crashing out the competition.

Who is Club Brugge attacker Chemsdine Talbi?

Talbi is quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in Belgian football, even thought he’s just in his first full season as a professional. While he made only nine appearances last year, the 19-year-old has already played 31 games this campaign, contributing a solid nine goal involvements.

He is a skillful, diminutive right-winger known for his exceptional technical ability. His two goals against Atalanta saw him become the fourth youngest player in history to score a brace in a Champions League match, joining the ranks of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Nicolo Zaniolo.