Report: Ruben Amorim makes priority clear as Man United set sights on €75m striker

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man United vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United has set its sights on Victor Osimhen as their primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray, United’s focus remains firmly on Osimhen, according to GiveMeSport.

Earlier this month, Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim added just a single name to his depleted squad – with the Premier League giants completing the £30 million acquisition of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

However, it’s now thought that the club’s attention is now on strengthening their attacking options for next season, as they look to improve their performance in the Premier League and secure a top European spot.

Despite the £72 million investment in Rasmus Hojlund two years ago, and the £36.5m purchase of Joshua Zirkzee, the team’s strike force has failed to deliver the goals necessary for consistent success.

And this has prompted the Man United recruitment team to target Osimhen, who has proven himself as a reliable scorer during his loan in Turkey.

More Stories / Latest News Ruben Amorim clarifies Christian Eriksen comments as Man United trio ready to face Everton Report: Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United keen on €20m Serie A defender Report: Leicester City enquire about signing West Ham United target and Champions League wonderkid

Man United make Victor Osimhen their top target for the summer transfer window

It’s believed that Osimhen – who is valued at €75 million on Transfermarkt – is top of Man United’s transfer shortlist, with the club keen to secure a striker who can make an immediate impact.

However, convincing the Nigerian international to lower his current wage demands will be crucial to making the deal work, as Osimhen is currently earning over £250,000 per week.

Napoli, his parent club, has made it clear that they are open to selling him, with a potential price tag of around £63 million, which United is prepared to meet it’s been reported – but even then the club may have to sell some of their current squad to bring about funds.

As a backup option, Amorim is also considering Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who has been impressing for Ipswich Town this season.

While Osimhen remains the preferred choice, Delap is seen as a more attainable target if negotiations for Osimhen fall through.