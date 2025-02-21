Bid prepared: Manchester United ready to pay €100m for statement signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ronald Araujo and Ruben Amorim
Ronald Araujo and Ruben Amorim (Photo by David Ramos, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as €100million for the transfer of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in an ambitious summer move.

The Red Devils are keen to make a statement signing in defence for new manager Ruben Amorim, and it seems Barca star Araujo could be the priority.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim that Man Utd are preparing a €100m offer for the Uruguay international.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

The report adds that Barcelona’s financial problems could perhaps open the door for this deal, as the Catalan giants may be forced to accept such a big proposal.

Araujo is a world class centre-back on his day, and one imagines he could have a really positive impact at Old Trafford if he were to join.

Would Ronald Araujo really want to join Manchester United?

Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona
Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

However, Fichajes note that Champions League football could be crucial in Araujo’s thinking, and that almost certainly won’t be on offer at United next season.

It generally isn’t looking like the best time to be joining MUFC, who remain a bit of a mess this season despite so many changes behind the scenes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are now co-owners and have sporting control ahead of the Glazers, but it’s remained pretty chaotic with several changes to personnel on and off the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shakes his fist next to Christian Falk.
Plans ‘underway’ for Liverpool target to complete summer transfer; player & agents want it
Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on during his warm up
Intriguing Cole Palmer situation if Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League
Fabrizio Romano and Eddie Howe
Personal terms agreed: Newcastle United have pact in place to sign 22-year-old

Araujo would probably be better off staying at Barcelona rather than joining United in their current state, even if big players will always likely be tempted by the chance to play in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old would also surely be an important addition to Amorim’s squad, giving him an upgrade on unconvincing summer signing Matthijs de Ligt, as well as on backup players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

More Stories Ronald Araujo Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *