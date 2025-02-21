Luke Shaw of Manchester United takes part in a UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 training session at the Carrington Training complex on January 29, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Luke Shaw’s injury record over the past year is almost certain to see him dispensed with this summer, and Ruben Amorim is already eyeing his replacement.

As far back as a month ago, Fabrizio Romano detailed that Ruben Amorim was looking for a solution to the left-back conundrum.

Have Man United had enough of Luke Shaw?

Arguably, even when fully fit, England international, Shaw, wouldn’t be part of Amorim’s plans, let alone when he can’t get himself back to anywhere near the required level of fitness.

There had even been rumours that Shaw could have his contract terminated, such must be the exasperation felt by all regarding his continued problems.

If the 29-year-old needed any more signs that his United career is coming to and end, then Fichajes have provided one.

They’re reporting that United are going to aim to persuade AC Milan to part with their excellent, marauding left-back, Theo Hernandez, this summer.

Luke Shaw could be replaced by Theo Hernandez

At 27 years of age, there’s still lots of gas left in the tank as far as the former Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid man is concerned, and his aggressive style will absolute suit the way in which Amorim wants to play.

An incredible athlete with a great engine and an eye for goal, there’s barely a weakness in Hernandez’s game, and given that his contract ends in June 2026 (transfermarkt), any reasonable offer for the player is unlikely to be refused by the Rossoneri.

With Milan having just been knocked out of this season’s Champions League and outside of the UCL qualifying spots for next season, the player might consider that helping the Red Devils back to their former glories is a more palatable option for the next stage of his career.