Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was forced to clear up a misunderstanding after his comments about Christian Eriksen raised concerns over the midfielder’s health.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in 2021 while playing for Denmark, missed Man United’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham due to illness.

After the match, Amorim spoke to the media, saying, “Chris has the heart situation and we have to be really careful with that – it’s nothing about the heart! I’m just saying the heart rate has to be controlled because he has a fever.”

His comments prompted Eriksen – who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford – to release a statement updating fans who’d grown concerned. The 33-year-old, who’s fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) to help control his heart rate, wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to thank everyone for the get well messages I’ve been receiving after missing the Spurs game.

“I picked up a virus like many people do at this time of year. Nothing serious and soon ready to get back to training.”

Ruben Amorim clarifies comments on Christian Eriksen

Amorim was then prompted to clarify his words on Eriksen’s health and overall fitness. “With Chris it was a misunderstanding, I want to be really clear on that,” the United manager said on Friday. “He’s healthy and he’s ready to play for many years at a high level. My limitations are explaining the injuries.”

Eriksen is poised to make his return to the Red Devils squad for their upcoming match against Everton, with Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte also rejoining the team. The trio will be available for selection when the club lay the Toffees in Saturday’s early kick-off.