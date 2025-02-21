Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are both eyeing Juventus defender Federico Gatti, as the Italian club looks to raise funds for their own summer transfer plans.

According to TV Play, the Premier League sides are interested in securing Gatti’s services, with a potential price tag of around €20 million.

The report also highlights that Juventus’s recent Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven has intensified internal tensions, leading to the possibility of a squad overhaul in the upcoming summer window.

Although Gatti has been a regular starter for Juventus this season, he could be one of the players moved on as the club shifts focus to other key assets. Juventus is reportedly keen on pursuing Feyenoord’s David Hancko, and it’s thought that they could sell Gatti in order to fund the move.

While Tottenham and West Ham are both reportedly interested, it has been reported that Gatti would be open to a Premier League switch in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest saw move for Federico Gatti turned down in January transfer window

However, another report has suggested that the 26-year-old Gatti would rather gain a new contract with the Old Lady. Nottingham Forest reportedly presented the Juventus centre-back with a lucrative contract offer in January, only for the Italy international to turn down the opportunity of a move to the Premier League to focus on a contract renewal with the Bianconeri.