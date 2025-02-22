Arne Slot sheds light on encouraging transfer plans for Liverpool ahead of summer window

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images))

For a large part of this season, Liverpool have been the best team in the Premier League and the Champions League.

They are favourites to win the league while one of the favourites to win the Champions League having done all that without minimum activity in the transfer market.

Their only arrival at the club last summer was Federico Chiesa from Juventus and the Italian has not made much of an impact.

What Arne Slot has achieved so far this season has been entirely with the current players he inherited when he first joined the club.

However, with some of their players underperforming and some facing an uncertain future, the Reds are already looking for options in the market ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League leaders may have to step into the market to sign a new central defender since Virgil Van Dijk is being chased by La Liga giants Barcelona.

On the other hands, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is another player who is likely to leave the club due to his limited playing time and Slot would have to replace the goalkeeper with a new signing.

The Liverpool boss has revealed his transfer plans and claimed that his team knows where they want to make improvements.

“We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team,” said Slot, as reported by Liverpool.com.

“We said this many times last summer, we didn’t do a lot because we – Richard [Hughes, Liverpool’s sporting director], me and all the other people involved – just wanted to know how these players were working with me, the different manager.

“Now we have a very good idea about that, and I think it’s clear to you that I’m not going to tell you which positions we prefer, but it is clear that we’ve assessed the squad, we’ve assessed what we think where we can improve, and that’s where we try to go for in the summer.”

Liverpool could make some big changes in he summer

Along with Van Dijk and Kelleher, the Reds may have to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been linked with a move away to Real Madrid.

Another player facing an uncertain future is star attacker Mohamed Salah, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

It feels like a lot will change in the summer for the Merseyside club and we could have a new look Liverpool side next season.

The club is financially stable and ready to make some big moves in the market. Before any other position, they may have to look in the market for a new striker since Darwin Nunez has massively underperformed this season and that is a position they should focus the most on.

Report: Liverpool rival Arsenal for potential £25m bargain transfer