Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are hoping to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens during the summer transfer window.

All three clubs are keen on securing the signature of the 20-year-old attacker and they are offering €100 million in order to get the deal done.

Journalist Christian Falk has revealed to SportBILD that the German outfit could be under pressure to sell the talented young attacker, especially if they miss out on Champions League qualification. They are currently in the bottom half of the table after a disappointing first half of the campaign.

“Dortmund crashed in the league, the Champions League is getting further and further away, and with that the income from the Champions League next season,” he told SportBILD. “They have to win it to be in it again. If they miss out, they’ll have to sell players and Gittens is highly regarded. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be offering €100m. You have to say that would be nice money.”

Gittens has been an impressive performer for the Bundesliga outfit despite their struggles as a team. He has 11 goals in all competitions and he could prove to be a quality addition for all three English clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs need a dynamic forward

Arsenal need a dynamic attacker like him who will support the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The English attacker will add goals and creativity to the side. He is young enough to improve further and Mikel Arteta could nurture him into a star.

Chelsea need an upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk and Gittens could prove to be a very useful acquisition. Similarly, Tottenham need to replace Timo Werner in the summer when his loan deal expires.

The 20-year-old English attacker could be tempted to move to the Premier League at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The fact that all three English clubs are willing to pay around €100 million for him shows how highly dated he is across Europe. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class attacker. Regular football in England could accelerate is development and help fulfil his potential.