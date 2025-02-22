Alexander Isak of Newcastle celebrates a goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match against Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are determined to hang onto Alexander Isak, and the lengths they will go to in order to get him to stay is likely to rule out Arsenal and other suitors from landing him this summer.

It was recently reported that Arsenal are planning a summer bid for Isak, in order to keep other potential suitors, Liverpool, at bay.

Isak fee will make life difficult for Arsenal

Newcastle have a replacement lined up should the Swedish front man move on, but that would appear to be unlikely at this point.

That’s because, according to TeamTalk, the Magpies want a British record fee for the player, perhaps demanding as much as £150m for his services.

At that price, there’s almost no chance at all that the Gunners stay in the mix, given that other players that they’ve had their eyes on, such as Benjamin Sesko, are likely to come in at a much more agreeable figure.

If Eddie Howe guides his squad to their first major silverware in 70 years with a win in the Carabao Cup final and gets the club back into the Champions League, there’s little need for Isak to move on unless it’s to do with money.

Newcastle need success to help ensure Isak stays

The North East giants have put an excellent squad together, and despite consistent rumours that a big name star would have to be sold because of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, none have yet left.

If there does come a point when a major star does want to leave, or needs to because of PSR, then there’s a conversation to be had.

Until then, Howe can be reasonably confident that he’ll be keeping the current squad together for the foreseeable future.