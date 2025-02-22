Scarves are displayed outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder Breno Bidon from Corinthians when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder is highly rated across South America and he has a bright future. He has been described as an excellent player with a brilliant future ahead.

“Breno Bidon is an excellent player, a gem. We don’t like to single out players post-game, but he has a brilliant future ahead,” said Bruno Lazaroni, Corinthians’ assistant coach last year.

Several English clubs have been linked with the player recently and a report from Bolavip claims that an unnamed English club submitted an offer of around €15 million for him recently.

The report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in the player, and they will submit an offer to sign him at the end of the season. The Gunners were linked with him last season as well.

The 20-year-old is a defensive midfielder who is capable of operating in an advanced role as well. The technically gifted midfielder could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two North London clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Breno Bidon could fancy a Premier League move

Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done and they will be attractive destinations for him as well. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be hard to turn down for the youngster. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Arsenal and Tottenham have done well to nurture talented young players in recent years and they could help the Brazilian fulfil his potential. They could groom him into a future star. Both clubs need more depth and quality in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. If they can sign him for a reasonable price, the deal could look like a masterstroke.