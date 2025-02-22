Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on improving their defensive unit with the signing of Loic Bade from Sevilla.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has done quite well for Sevilla and his performances have attracted the attention of the London club. He has been linked with Aston Villa as well.

Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively in recent months, and they need to tighten up at the back. Signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities. According to Fichajes, they are willing to invest €30 million in order to sign the French defender.

Bade has shown his quality in La Liga and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. He has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to English football. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal done. Newcastle and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him as well.

The Sevilla defender could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League in the summer. It would be an exciting opportunity for him, and he would get to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. Chelsea have shown improvement this season, but they need quality players in order to truly bridge the gap with the elite clubs.

Chelsea need defensive additions

Players like Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are expected to be sold permanently in the summer, and Chelsea need to replace them. The La Liga defender will certainly help them improve and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on players like Jules Kounde and Marc Guehi as well. It remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually. The fans will be delighted to see that Chelsea are looking to address one of their key weaknesses from this season by signing a quality defender.

If they can improve their squad adequately in the summer, there is no reason why they cannot push for major trophies next season.