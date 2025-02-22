A flag displaying the Chelsea logo is displayed inside the stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on signing the Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he won the league title with them during the 2020-21 season.

The Spanish International has struggled for regular gametime this season and he has been linked with an exit from the club at the end of the season. According to Fichajes, Chelsea would be willing to provide him with an exit route in the summer, and they are prepared to pay €30 million for him.

The 24-year-old is a versatile attacker who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will have goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack. He has 10 goals to his name this season. He was linked with Aston Villa recently.

The Blues need more support in the final third and the versatile 24-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. If they can sign him for €30 million, the deal could look like a reasonable investment.

Torres could be a useful addition

The Spaniard knows the Premier League well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. He is entering his peak years and he will want to play regularly. If Chelsea can promise him regular game time, the player could be tempted to join them.

The attacker has been described as a “mentally strong” player by the former Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in English football. Arsenal were keeping tabs on the player recently.

Torres could use a fresh start at this stage of his career and a move to Chelsea could be ideal for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have an exciting project. They could be pushing for major trophies in the coming seasons.