Chelsea willing to offer €50 million for La Liga ace who “can play several roles”

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios during the summer window.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature. According to a report from Fichajes, they would be willing to spend €50 million in order to get the deal done. 

The central midfielder is highly rated across Europe and he could develop into an important player for Chelsea if he joins the Premier League club. The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for the youngster. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to sanction his departure in the summer. Manager Diego Simeone has previously heaped praise on the young midfielder and revealed that he is capable of operating in multiple roles. The Spanish outfit might not want to lose a versatile young player like him.

Simeone said of the player in the past (h/t Intothecalderon): “He has a fantastic game, and I told him that we’re going to work to shape it. We are trying to bring out Pablo’s full potential. He has to grow, but he’s doing very well. I’m excited. He’s a kid from the academy, and he can play several roles.”

Barrios will only improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. 

More Stories / Latest News
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, reacts towards Samuel Barrott during the Premier League match against Arsenal on February 15, 2025.
Ruud van Nistelrooy sets all-time record at Leicester
An aerial view of Old Trafford stadium on October 28, 2024.
“I can hardly say no” – Man United target wouldn’t turn down Old Trafford switch
West Ham pushing hard for 29 G/A ace who Man United want

Chelsea could use Barrios

Pablo Barrios controls the ball
Pablo Barrios of Team Spain controls the ball. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be an interesting acquisition. He could form a quality partnership with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. 

The reported €50 million offer could be quite tempting for the Spanish outfit and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea submit an official proposal in the coming months. 

The Blues have shown improvement under Enzo Maresca this season and they are pushing for European qualification. They will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to fight for titles and compete in the Champions League regularly. 

Signing a quality midfielder would be a wise decision. The 21-year-old would be a long-term investment for them, and Chelsea would do well to get the deal across the line.

More Stories Pablo Barrios

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *