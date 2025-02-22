Enzo Maresca during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios during the summer window.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature. According to a report from Fichajes, they would be willing to spend €50 million in order to get the deal done.

The central midfielder is highly rated across Europe and he could develop into an important player for Chelsea if he joins the Premier League club. The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for the youngster. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to sanction his departure in the summer. Manager Diego Simeone has previously heaped praise on the young midfielder and revealed that he is capable of operating in multiple roles. The Spanish outfit might not want to lose a versatile young player like him.

Simeone said of the player in the past (h/t Intothecalderon): “He has a fantastic game, and I told him that we’re going to work to shape it. We are trying to bring out Pablo’s full potential. He has to grow, but he’s doing very well. I’m excited. He’s a kid from the academy, and he can play several roles.”

Barrios will only improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

Chelsea could use Barrios

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be an interesting acquisition. He could form a quality partnership with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The reported €50 million offer could be quite tempting for the Spanish outfit and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea submit an official proposal in the coming months.

The Blues have shown improvement under Enzo Maresca this season and they are pushing for European qualification. They will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to fight for titles and compete in the Champions League regularly.

Signing a quality midfielder would be a wise decision. The 21-year-old would be a long-term investment for them, and Chelsea would do well to get the deal across the line.