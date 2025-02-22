Blue sky appears above the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on March 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

According to a report from INews, Newcastle United are keen on signing the 19-year-old central defender and the player has a £50 million release clause in his contract.

The defender is reportedly open to joining Newcastle but competing in European football is a priority for him. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure European qualification for the next season.

It is no secret that they need a quality central defender and the 19-year-old would be a superb long-term addition. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class player and Newcastle would do well to secure his signature.

Even if he costs £50 million now, the 19-year-old has the quality to justify the investment in the coming seasons. He could be a star for the Magpies over the next few years.

The player has been linked with multiple other clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Newcastle have had an impressive season so far and they will look to finish strongly. They are 7th in the league table, and they need to improve their performances in order to finish in the top four.

Huijsen would be a superb addition

Newcastle have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line and they have an ambitious project as well. They have put together a talented squad in recent seasons and adding Huijsen to that will only help them improve further.

The 19-year-old is already performing at a high level, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into an indispensable asset for the Magpies and form a solid partnership with Sven Botman at the heart of the defence.