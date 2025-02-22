Jamie Carragher names three Liverpool players Arne Slot “does not seem to trust”

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made the Reds the favourites to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the club.

The Merseyside club are leading Arsenal in the race to win the league title at the moment.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been brilliant for the club and they have contributed heavily to the club’s success this season in the Premier League and the Champions League so far.

However, club legend Jamie Carragher has named three Liverpool players who the manager does not trust and their limited playing time at Anfield this season shows that clearly.

While writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher claimed that Slot does not trust Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

He wrote:

“The Liverpool manager has tended to favour the same starters from a preferred pool of 14 or 15.

“He does not seem to trust back-up options such as Harvey Elliott or Wataru Endo unless there is no option.

“Last summer’s sole summer signing, Federico Chiesa, has contributed nothing. Again, his lack of minutes suggests Slot does not believe the Italian is a game-changer.”

Arne Slot has made decisions keeping the best interest of Liverpool in mind

Endo has been behind Gravenberch in the pecking order at the club and rightly so. The Dutchman has made the midfield position his own and he has been one of the club’s most consistent players this season. Endo has featured for just 683 minutes this season and his numbers are not likely to increase a lot unless the squad suffers an injury issue.

On the other hand, Elliott has only featured for 502 this season. He missed a large part of the season with a serious foot injury but even when he is fit, he is some distance away from the starting line up and mostly acts as a back up option.

Chiesa has been unlucky with injuries and took some time to settle to life in the Premier League.

Carragher is spot on with his analysis that the Liverpool boss does not trust these three players and his team selection on a regular basis shows that.

