Jorthy Mokio of Ajax is held back by Efe Akman of Galatasaray in the second half of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match at Johan Cruijff Arena on January 30, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are seemingly covering all bases when it comes to transfers now, and are looking to the future if their interest in Ajax’s 16-year-old, Jorthy Mokio, is anything to go by.

The versatile Belgian international who started his career at Gent before moving to Ajax on a free transfer, is on the radar of top clubs with his outstanding performances.

Chelsea hoping to land Jorthy Mokio

According to sources close to CaughtOffside, all of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have sent scouts to watch matches that Mokio is involved in, but it’s the West London outfit that are believed to be most closely following the player’s development.

Chelsea already want Rafa Leao, and it’s also rumoured that a move for Barcelona’s Jules Kounde is on the cards.

It could, therefore, be yet another transfer window where there appears to be a revolving door policy at Stamford Bridge.

Jorthy Mokio has European greats on his tail

Bayern Munich are also among the clubs interested in signing a player that has established himself as an important talent under the tutelage of coach Francesco Farioli.

He has been brilliant both at left-back and in midfield during his 23 appearances this season (transfermarkt).

It is worth noting that only two of those have been in the Eredivisie, so if Chelsea were successful in their attempts to land him, he’s likely to be a player for the future.

After signing a three-year contract with Ajax, Mokio first played in the second division with Jong Ajax before quickly being promoted to the first team.

His versatility and potential will continue to attract the interest of Europe’s elite clubs until one of them decides to put their hands in their pockets.