Leeds United are keen on securing the services of the Celtic attacker Nicolas Kuhn.

They will face competition from Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Everton as well. The former Germany youth international has been outstanding for the Scottish club and the likes of Newcastle and Brentford are keeping tabs on him as well as per TBR Football.

Celtic signed the player for a fee of around £3 million but they are expected to make a substantial profit on him this summer.

Leeds need to add more cutting edge in the final third and the 25-year-old would be an exceptional addition. The player has 18 goals and 12 assists this season and he could transform the Whites in the attack.

The Whites are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can return to the top flight. It would certainly make them an attractive destination for most players and it could help them sign the 25-year-old player.

Kuhn will want to join a top team

Kuhn will want to compete at a high level and the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle will be attractive destinations for him as well. Both clubs need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the 25-year-old is versatile enough to slot into multiple roles. Palace need more depth in the wide areas, and Newcastle need someone to support Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The 25-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the move goes through.

Meanwhile, Leeds should do everything in their power to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season. Attracting top-quality players without Premier League football could prove to be difficult.