Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates after the team's victory. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Josh Sargent from Norwich City.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Leeds are keeping tabs on the striker and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Sargent is regarded as the best striker in the Championship and he could be a quality acquisition for Leeds if they can get the deal done.

Bailey revealed via Leeds United News: “Many people think that Sargent is the best striker in the Championship, and it’s hard for anyone to argue against that. But Norwich are not ruling out promotion yet, and he won’t be leaving Carrow Road if they do earn promotion. But he is really starting to attract interest from many Premier League clubs.”

Sargent would be a useful addition

The United States striker has worked under Daniel Farke during their time together at Norwich and he could be keen on a reunion. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can get the deal done. The 25-year-old striker has a contract with Norwich until 2028 and he is likely to cost a premium. It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to break the bank for him.

They are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and Sargent will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for them next season if they can secure a return to the top flight.

Meanwhile, Norwich will be under pressure to sell the player if they miss out on promotion. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The striker has scored 38 goals in the last three seasons with Norwich in the Championship. He will want to compete at a high level and the opportunity to join Leeds could be quite attractive for him. It will be interesting to see if Leeds follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player at the end of the season.