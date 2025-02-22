Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts with teammate Luis Diaz after scoring a goal against Wolves at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have an abundance of talent in their front line, and it appears that Luis Diaz will be the fall guy this summer as the Reds look to raise funds.

It was recently reported that the Colombian was willing to sign a new contract, though Diaz is one of Barcelona’s summer targets.

If the ultimate aim for the club is to convince Mo Salah that his future remains at Anfield, then clearly one or two other attacking players need to be move on.

Luis Diaz could be sold by Liverpool

It isn’t clear at this stage how much Liverpool would ask for Diaz, but according to well connected scout, Mick Brown, the player could go this summer.

“They’ve got a very good side, they’re challenging for trophies, but there’s always the question of how they (Liverpool) can get better and improve their team,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s not an easy task because the pot of players you’re looking at becomes smaller. At the moment, do they know what their best team is? I would argue not.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

“Salah is always out on the right, that’s a given, but then you’ve got Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz rotating between playing as a striker or on the left.

“That’s a position, especially through the middle, that they’re going to be looking to improve. They’ll want a real world-class striker to play through the middle with that quality then around him.

“In that case, I think Diaz is a player they could look to move on, because the addition of another attacking player means his role could be reduced.

“I’m told there has been interest in him from a few clubs, so if offers come in, I think Liverpool will be prepared to let him go.”

Liverpool will raise much-needed funds if they sell Luis Diaz

Arne Slot has already shown that he’ll not enter the transfer market unless he feels it’s absolutely necessary, and that would also apply to outgoing transfers too.

If there’s a cogent reason why Diaz could and perhaps should be sold, and Slot is of the same mind, then it’ll be time for the 28-year-old to pack his bags.