Man United and Chelsea told the price tag of transfer target Liam Delap

Man United and Chelsea target Liam Delap in action for Ipswich against Man City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap, who has scored ten Premier League goals this season, is attracting attention from Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

With Ipswich facing the threat of getting relegated from the top flight this season, they might find it difficult to keep Delap at the club amid interest from the bigger teams.

Both Man United and Chelsea are expected to explore the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Their struggles in front of goals this season have been well documented and both Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca plan to invest money on a new striker.

Former chief scout Mick Brown has told the Football Insider that Ipswich could consider offers of £40million for the 22-year-old attacker.

“It could be difficult for them to hold on to him,” he told Football Insider.

“For these clubs who are looking to sign a striker, he’s going to be on their list.

“At the moment he’s a ‘could be’, ‘might be’ sort of player, but clubs are going to keep an eye on him and make a decision at the end of the season.

“He’s playing every week in the Premier League, but the question will be about whether he’s going to play regularly if he moves away from Ipswich.

“Is he better than Rasmus Hojlund? If the answer is yes, what price do you pay for Delap?

“Hojlund cost United around £70million – and to answer my own question, I think Delap is better, so it could end up being a huge fee.

“The interest in him comes as no surprise, and if Ipswich go down, he’ll be viewed as a sellable asset.

“I think they’d seriously consider offers of £40million for him, especially if they get relegated.

“They might decide they can’t afford to turn down offers like that, so the £20million they’d be making on him would go a long way towards strengthening.”

Man United need Liam Delap more than Chelsea

Ipswich signed the attacker for £20million from Manchester City so they would be more than happy to double their money on the attacker in such a short time.

If they get relegated from the league this season, which is highly likely, the financial dent that they will suffer could force them to consider sales of some of their key players.

Delap is still experienced at the top level and whoever signs him would be taking a risk on the player.

However, with the money involved in the deal, both the teams would be more than happy to take a chance on Delap.

Considering the attack of both the teams, it feels that the striker is more needed at Old Trafford than at Stamford Bridge but the Blues are leading the race to sign him.

