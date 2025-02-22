A fan holding a match scarf prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray from Italian outfit Napoli.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international was heavily linked with a move away from Napoli at the start of the season, and he ended up joining the Turkish club on loan. He will return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal, and the Italian could look to sell him permanently in the summer.

According to Napoli Magazine, a clause will allow the player to join foreign clubs for €75 million and the two English clubs would be ready to pay that kind of money for Osimhen. He was linked with Arsenal last month.

Manchester United need a quality striker and the 26-year-old would be a superb acquisition. He has proven himself in Italian football over the years and he helped Napoli win the league title in recent seasons. Joshua Zirkzee has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Manchester United and they need an upgrade on him. The Nigerian would be a superb addition.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker as well. They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for goals.

Signing Osimhen would be a coup

Osimhen has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could establish himself as a key player for Manchester United or Chelsea. The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for him.

The striker has been labelled as a “world-class” player by Jose Mourinho in the past, and there is no doubt that he could transform the English clubs. The striker has 20 goals and five assists in 25 matches across all competitions this season.