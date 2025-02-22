Man United ‘seriously considering’ English midfielder as Christian Eriksen replacement

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man United vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are going to have a busy summer transfer window with the Red Devils ready to make some big decisions.

They are expected to offload Christian Eriksen, who will be out of contract in the summer, as well as his midfield partner Casemiro, who is no longer the player he was a few years ago.

Both Eriksen and Casemiro have struggled at Old Trafford recently and Ruben Amorim is ready to invest in young and athletic midfielders at the club.

According to Fichajes, Man United are seriously considering signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to replace Eriksen at the club.

The 32-year-old Eriksen has not been offered a new deal by the club and his future at the club is almost over.

Man United are preparing to revamp their squad in the summer after their disappointing performances this season.

Along with a number of positions in the team, the midfield position needs their strong focus.

While they have the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte in those positions, they need more depth and quality and they believe Palace midfielder Wharton could provide that.

Adam Wharton to Man United?

Wharton is a technical and a physical midfielder who is known for his passing quality and keeping possession of the ball.

He would be the ideal replacement for Eriksen and play the same role for them as the Danish midfielder.

Wharton’s rise has been stellar since his move from Blackburn Rovers to Crystal Palace, with former England manager Gareth Southgate even picking the midfielder in his squad.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side are also keen on a move for the young central midfielder.

INEOS have made up their mind to invest in young, homegrown talent and Wharton fits the profile of the player they are looking for.

