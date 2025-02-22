“I can hardly say no” – Man United target wouldn’t turn down Old Trafford switch

An aerial view of Old Trafford stadium on October 28, 2024. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

This summer represents a perfect opportunity for Ruben Amorim to rebuild at Man United, and one player unlikely to turn them down is Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

Andre Onana was slammed once again for an awful performance, something that’s becoming a common occurrence, whilst Altay Bayindir is almost certain to be sold this summer.

Is Senne Lammens the answer to Man United’s goalkeeping issues?

Clearly, Ruben Amorim has a huge problem to deal with squad wide, not least with his goalkeepers.

That’s perhaps why Lammens is being considered as a potential summer signing.

“The first time I heard it (Man United rumour) I thought ‘wow,’ because I’ve only played one full season at Antwerp,” the 22-year-old custodian told .

“If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I’ll have to think about it seriously. But if I’m the starting goalkeeper here for another year, that’s no problem.”

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

In his pre-match press conference for the match against Everton, Amorim even went as far as to suggest that the Red Devils need to utilising more younger players.

“We must trust young players here at Manchester United,” he said to reporters including representatives of CaughtOffside. “We really need to focus on the future of our club and on the youth. I say this because of the history and because of the reality of our club.”

Senne Lammens wouldn’t turn down Man United

Certainly, there needs to be a real change in attitude and application from those players currently at the club as well as those that might be brought in during the summer transfer window.

As long as the United hierarchy are prepared to stick with Amorim, there’s every chance that he can turn things around at the Theatre of Dreams.

A knee-jerk reaction, because of supporter unrest as much as anything else, will only succeed in starting the cycle at the club all over again.