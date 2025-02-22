Report: Man United consider surprise sale of attacker in the summer transfer window

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s struggles are just not ending and because of that they may have to make some unpopular decisions at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are in the bottom half of the Premier League table and their form keeps getting worse every week in the Premier League.

While there is still some hope of winning the Europa League, their league form has been disappointing all season and due to that, they are considering offloading some players in the summer transfer window.

Manager Ruben Amorim has so far not been able to stamp his authority on the squad and the club have planned to back him in the summer to make changes to the squad.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that the club could look to sell winger Alejandro Garnacho in the summer.

The young winger’s future was up in the air in the January transfer window with both Chelsea and Napoli interested in signing him.

The Serie A giants failed with a move for the Argentinian winger as they looked to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window.

However, neither Chelsea nor Napoli managed to sign the Man United star but that does not mean that the Red Devils plan to keep him in the long term.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“There’s still a feeling, even though it’d be a reluctant sale, that Alejandro Garnacho is a player that, on the books, could be very valuable, and in the same way that Manchester United would have considered a sale in January, it will be the case again for financial reasons in the summer too.”

Alejandro Garnacho is set to be offloaded by Man United

Garnacho has seen little playing time under Amorim and the manager does not appear to be an admirer of the youngster.

The club is currently in a financial turmoil and they may have to make some sales before they can sign new players.

Garnacho could become the victim of their financial troubles and could be moved out of the club.

While it may be a huge loss for the club in terms of losing a talented player who could potentially become a future star, the financials involved could force them to make such a move.

