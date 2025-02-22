Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese international plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and a report from TV Play claims that Newcastle are closing in on him. They are prepared to offer €8 million in order to get the deal done.

Koulibaly has previously played in England with Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can secure his services at the end of the season. They need to tighten up at the back and signing an experienced defender could prove to be a wise decision.

Even though the Senegalese international is in the twilight stages of his career, he could still be a useful acquisition for Newcastle because of his quality, experience and leadership skills.

Newcastle have looked vulnerable at the back this season and they need to tighten up defensively. Signing quality central defenders should be one of their priorities heading into the summer transfer window. Signing a proven performer like Koulibaly for just €8 million would be a solid investment for the Premier League side.

Newcastle need to improve the other areas of their squad as well and improving their defence for a nominal outlay will certainly help them bring in more quality.

Koulibaly could fancy Newcastle move

The defender could be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season. It will be an excellent opportunity for him at this stage of his career and Newcastle could be an attractive destination for him.

They have a talented squad and an ambitious project. They could offer him substantial wages as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The defender will be 34 in June and Italian clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan are keeping tabs on him as well.