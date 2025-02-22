Newcastle United eyeing move for 24-year-old striker who won the league last season

Eddie Howe watches on in Newcastle United's game against Aston Villa (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have plans to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window after not spending enough money in the last two windows.

The Magpies were in trouble financially and focused more on getting financial stability in the last two windows.

Eddie Howe and his team have still done well this season but to move to the next level and challenge the elite teams of the Premier League, they need to invest in their squad more and improve their over all quality and depth.

According to BILD, Newcastle are interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Victor Boniface.

The attacker contributed hugely to Leverkusen’s title win last season under Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga.

Boniface, who has been previously linked with a move to Man United, was close to join Al-Nassr in the January transfer window but the Saudi side preferred a move for Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in the end, leaving Boniface in limbo.

His season has been troubled by injuries this time but he has still proven himself this season whenver he has got the opportunity to play.

Newcastle are currently looking for a back up option for Alexander Isak, who is their first choice attacker.

Newcastle United need a new striker in the squad

The Premier League side may lose Callum Wilson at the end of the season and a new striker would be needed at St James’ Park in order to increase the depth of the squad.

The Magpies have already made contact to sign the 24-year-old attacker and the player is reportedly keen on a move.

He is ready to prove himself in the Premier League and Newcastle are offering him that opportunity.

His arrival at Newcastle could give Howe the opportunity to use both Isak and Boniface together in the team.

Having two prolific goal scorers in the starting line up could help elevate the club to a whole new level and make them a formidable force in English football.

Personal terms agreed: Newcastle United have pact in place to sign 22-year-old